Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $967,349.02 and approximately $41,342.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.20 or 0.00553576 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

