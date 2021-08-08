BitDegree (BDG) Reaches Market Cap of $759,757.58

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $759,757.58 and $2,055.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

