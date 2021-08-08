BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $915.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

