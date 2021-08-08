BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,609 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $86,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. 989,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

