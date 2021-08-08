BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 739,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

