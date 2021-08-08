BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $9.76 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 361,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 297,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,431. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.