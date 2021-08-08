BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.25. 684,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.