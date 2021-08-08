BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $676,256.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024439 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,826,583 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

