BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.80.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

