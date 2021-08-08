BMO Capital Markets Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $280.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

IT opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $299.49. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $2,382,383 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

