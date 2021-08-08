BMO Capital Markets Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in New Relic by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

