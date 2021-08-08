BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.