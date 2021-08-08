BMO Capital Markets Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

