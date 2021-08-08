BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

