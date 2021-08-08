BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.19. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

