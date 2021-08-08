BNP Paribas Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Experian stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

