BNP Paribas Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

