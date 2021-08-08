Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

BOWFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

