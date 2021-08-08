Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $182,246.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

