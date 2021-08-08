BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0039

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $472,789.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00818440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00098948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039993 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

