Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,112 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.