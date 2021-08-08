Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

BAH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 696,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

