Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,813 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.