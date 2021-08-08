Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

DFAS stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

