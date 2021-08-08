Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

