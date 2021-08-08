BOX Token One Day Volume Reaches $676.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $676.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.00533009 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000843 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

