Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $502,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

