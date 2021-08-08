Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Brady by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brady by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.80 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

