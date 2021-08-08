Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.