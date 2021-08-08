Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,398. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

