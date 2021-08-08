Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,353,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

