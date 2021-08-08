Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

