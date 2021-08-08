Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,072 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $542.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

