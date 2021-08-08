Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. FIL Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 47.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.68. The stock had a trading volume of 709,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

