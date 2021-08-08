Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 395.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 377 ($4.93) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

