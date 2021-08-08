Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 867 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

