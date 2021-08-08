Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 2,101,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.