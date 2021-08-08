Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

