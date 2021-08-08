Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.74. 3,619,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.