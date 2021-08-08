Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,398.07 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

