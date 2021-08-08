Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 272,586 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

