Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $288.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.68 million and the highest is $310.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

