Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.56. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,755. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

