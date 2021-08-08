Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.22. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 920%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,257 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Gap during the second quarter worth $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Gap by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPS opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17. The Gap has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

