Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.27. 535,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.25. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

