Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price at $75.57

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.