Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $67.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TRNO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 197,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,225. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

