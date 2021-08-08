Brokers Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,908,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

