Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

