Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on September 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 43.94.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.